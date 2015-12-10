FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 537

IRIP:
Euro exchange rate exceeds 67 roubles http://russian.rt.com/article/63532
Go to the shop, you need to celebrate)))
 
Oil is probably getting cheaper, or angry speculators)
 
stranger:
I looked it up, would buy it with gusto, just as I said about the Euroaud.

I don't see a purchase (maybe we are looking at different things or differently) .....

 
gnawingmarket:

I don't see a purchase (maybe we are looking at different things or differently) .....

(Maybe you're seeing things differently? )
21april:
Oil must be getting cheaper, or evil speculators )

uh-huh

http://www.interfax.ru/business/411897

Доллар и евро усилили рост к рублю на фоне падающей нефти
How isthe usdrub exchange rate? Has it gone over a moult or is it about to do so?

And the banks are stubbornly holding the price. Soon the banks will be ruined....

 
21april:
(Might your eye have gone blank? )
The vision for the near future has fogged up..........(meaning Me).
 
Ilij:
who's trading the euro, what a horror story they're drawing now, it's going to be a big one...
What do you think of AUDJPY?
 
Strange, what do you think of the kiwi against the dollar? Isn't it time to go up on the day?
 
gnawingmarket:
Strange, what do you think of the kiwi against the dollar? Isn't it time to go up on the daily?
It is further down, but this is purely visual, I did not look at the insides)
