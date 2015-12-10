FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 537
Euro exchange rate exceeds 67 roubles http://russian.rt.com/article/63532
I looked it up, would buy it with gusto, just as I said about the Euroaud.
I don't see a purchase (maybe we are looking at different things or differently) .....
Oil must be getting cheaper, or evil speculators )
uh-huh
http://www.interfax.ru/business/411897
How isthe usdrub exchange rate? Has it gone over a moult or is it about to do so?
And the banks are stubbornly holding the price. Soon the banks will be ruined....
(Might your eye have gone blank? )
who's trading the euro, what a horror story they're drawing now, it's going to be a big one...
Strange, what do you think of the kiwi against the dollar? Isn't it time to go up on the daily?