Bought near blue triangle, profit 2 figures, close at blue rectangle, no stop


 
But a stop without a trade will not work.
 
Take profit is set, no stop loss, you can also close manually afterwards
 

Eurochief's worst fears are coming true - heading for 20..........

 

And the euro pound bows - started to clean up the drawdown (on the euro-chief pound got in the middle of the range - dickhead):

 

Today's demo =( open at lunchtime. Start Depot 1000 lot 0.1

dropped a little bit, was 2800

 
Cool! I want to do that too! Every day and in real money!)
 
I want it too =)
 
IRIP:

And for nothing. Already had the first sell signal on H4

It won't go far


Hi there!

At 1.2400 we have to look.



Reno! What's the prognosis? Where to wait for Eurochka?

Thank you!
 
I'm guessing that's it.

