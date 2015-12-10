FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 823

New comment
[Deleted]  
tuma88:

Between the end of December and mid-January, the market is in a stable price range.

This means that the market becomes most secure due to stable prices (no bank speculation) and a calm and predictable behaviour.

Take a look at an example of a real market at the moment:



During the specified period on the chart, you could open 5 trades, each with a profit of about 30 pips.

By opening 5 standard trades in the market using this strategy, you could have earned $1,500.

or maybe a U-turn is just as dangerous for those who have become accustomed to stability and increased risk)))
 

Go bear... :-)))

[Deleted]  
zoritch:

Go bear... :-)))

there is no such quote. it's a mirage
[Deleted]  
tuma88:

Between the end of December and mid-January, the market is in a stable price range.

This means that the market becomes most secure due to stable prices (no bank speculation) and a calm and predictable behaviour.

Take a look at an example of a real market at the moment:



During the specified period on the chart, you could open 5 trades, each with a profit of about 30 pips.

By opening 5 standard trades in the market using this strategy, you could earn 1500$.

I forgot to add that with a leverage of 1:100 you need a minimum of 5k deposit =) and if you don't make it, we'll successfully take them out =)

[Deleted]  
_new-rena:
there is no such quote. it's a mirage

there is =) or rather was =)

[Deleted]  
Myth63:

there is =) or rather was =)

it wasn't shown in the methac, so it won't go down in history.
 
What, is forex going to be on Monday? )
 
IRIP:
What, is forex going to be on Monday? )
They're turning it on for you today! )
 
21april:
It will be switched on for you today! )

is not working!

[Deleted]  
IRIP:

doesn't work!

The server time is listed there, it's an hour behind Kiev. Their server time is now 1-23.
1...816817818819820821822823824825826827828829830...871
New comment