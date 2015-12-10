FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 853

stranger:
I will buy the Eura between 2070 and 1970. If they give it to me. But after the New Year anyway.
Not too late, there is an option to go up until next Thursday...
 
Myth63:
Bingo, the perfect place for an expiry above 23.

No Sensei, no one to send

 
Myth63:

closed audi+ 0.4% on the deposit (8175) , starting a new buy set order from 8092 visot(half) while there are no more orders.

Why do you have only horizontal lines, the teacher said slashes)))))
 
stranger:
I have slashes)))
 
Expression, castration, motivation, redirection, ussiccation.................
 
artikul:
Good for you, you'll get less when he comes back)
 
gnawingmarket:
Sit down, five )))
stranger:
they're not meaningless, i mean teacher=)
 
stranger:
Just as long as he comes back ))))
