FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 231
Rena, Doll no, there are just possibilities)
Now who remembers the pound? It's been on the market for a fortnight.
of course there are possibilities. i read it once - how, but i won't get back to it anytime soon)))
I almost finished selling it just now... Looks like I'll be going in again soon.
And I'm talking about buying it, the best potential in my opinion.
Everything else is a far cry from that.
I'm selling current:
Closed the buy of the loonie at 1296.
The yen is still to be bought from here
If buying - no known purpose. If you sell on the upswing - cheap and logical. If reversal - you won't lose that much and considering that the trend reverses once in 4-6 months, it means losses are not so frequent....
covered the euro with 1 pip.
bought the pound as well:
I've already made it (overnight).