Ishim:
ta m on volume(b)s you can catch pips - 5-15 pips. (not much interesting - people traded spoiled their eyesight - glasses earned)
i'm telling you, it's a long term thing).
 
stranger:
I'm telling you what is, I can't see what will happen, I'm sick).
of course you are sick ((((, the future is not seen, it is constructed from the past - in russian, a forecast is made .(do you play checkers? or do you even have one-way moves((((((()
 
Ishim:
of course sick ((((, the future is not seen, but is built from the past - in Russian to say the forecast is made .(do you play checkers? or do you even have one-way moves((((((()

On the previous page I finished.

If you see that it's starting to rain, where's the forecast here, Vasya?)) If you say it's going to rain tomorrow, that's the forecast, but if I say it's already started....

 
stranger:
Why, it's just not long term)

to stand in the long term, you need a lot of money...

And the ruble is getting twitchier...

 
Ilij:

It takesa lot of dough to stand on the long term...

and our ruble is still twitching...

False opinion.
 
stranger:

My son, you are as good at volumes as I am at rocket science.)

As for cause and effect. If the orders are placed, they are executed, some are closed, some are torn off, if there are a lot of them or they are large, then the volume is worth noting. That is all.

you listen to it buzzing! (roars) - you can draw some conclusions - but there's a flight plan). Life flows everything changes... (there were sales 5 minutes ago now purchases))) now purchases?)
 
stranger:
False opinion.
I agree - long term is the next TF - same lots, same risks...
 
stranger:

On the previous page I finished.

If you see that it's starting to rain, where's the forecast here, Vasya?)) If you say it's going to rain tomorrow, that's the forecast, but if I say it's already started....

it's just that you are not in the present but 5 minutes past ))))))))))))) . the rain was going to start but it didn't (the forecast didn't come true), and where is the present here?
Ishim:
you listen to it buzzing!(roars) - some conclusions can be drawn - but there is a flight plan). Life flows everything changes... (there were sales 5 min ago now purchases)))
)))
 
stranger:
False opinion.
It may be false, but six months of waiting for happiness will make you hungry
