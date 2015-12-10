FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 637
The Buc dropped to 87.77 at the close of the pt.
ok...
eurocad:
and cadciph can be bought from the current ones, there is a ripe TR 8367
the baby is getting ready for the news
Spb When I buy at 8514 I will put. By the way, these crosses are now on a baseline corresponding to the W1 senior trend, i.e. you can cut, or you can keep at least to 91 on the cadciph.
sold ...
67 fleas closed:
at 36 fleas opened:
Definitely You're smoking something, but the point is........... i.e. a perfect system has no stop, and what is "repeatedly overplaying"-gambling the market or fixing a loss with repeated profits?
"Of course, the exchange, the glass with prices set up - this is a real trade - you choose a product by price or you set it up, and someone chooses yours............I am always confusedwhen playing in the terminal (basically almost at random) is called trading...........my personal opinion-such trading belongs in the steppes of Azov-city."
I am actually this is what motivated me to write this post! (like this! in a rabbit hutch - one rabbit looks sensible - he walks up and talks! )))))))).
Of course it's a game - but it has to be torn down - casinos are no good! (tell me why it's not good? - same money, same bets...)
In general, I agree - "What is life - a game!"
But I had a more technical question about a perfect system without limitations and something there with repeated overlapping of the result (I understand - negative) .................. the phrase intrigued me, so I wrote "you are smoking something", meaning the knowledgeable priests with altered consciousness.
Well done and you were right, I see.......... it's obvious that you are better sharpened on the rails than me, as I didn't dare to sell at this point, thinking that support might be here.......... put limits-now I will wait for correction...........there were times that correction was there- where I didn't want to jump on the train anymore.Well done, said the father...
"Well done, said the father..."
three entries according to the rules (stop 100 pips just in case and 3% per trade)
