FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 442
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
the place is neither high nor low at the moment, it's not clear in short...
the place is very significant, I'll tell you if it works.
the place is very meaningful, I'll tell you if it works.
Look a little higher on the henna...
Sorry Teacher, I was listening to something, which place you say works, could you repeat it?
no
That's it! I'm off to lunch (I'll listen to the tape)
no
What - no? Does it not work or is it boring to repeat it for your fans?
at 55 to start buying it's the way to go))))
Ruble rises after Vladimir Putin's words on fighting currency speculation http://russian.rt.com/article/62778
for ruble warriors: