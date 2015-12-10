FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 621
I think the main thing is not to sell at the top and not to buy at the bottom...
up is to buy and down is to sell, is that what you mean?
Everyone has his own up and down, and the market will judge)
the top bottom is the same for everyone... The main thing is...
NOT at the top not to buy and
not at the bottom not to sell.
the "not" on the "not" gets the negation of the negation. i.e. read without both "not"?
IRIP, beer again ? )))
guys, help me out, why am i buying a ruble ?
and all sorts of cads, zars... why not buy dollars everywhere ? and rest...
i don't know, my fickle nature can't give peace to my inflamed brain...
there's something wrong with this world that flies away, through the centuries...
... :-)))
The second part of your mantra is a bit too Russian........... but this one's all right, if it's chanted and swayed a bit.
why my childhood friend Yurka Rozanov, who was voted the best football commentator on some obscure channel Football 1, Football 2,
ran away from there like the wind blew him away... :-)))
It's catching on after all.
that's the way it is in forex
a very philosophical approach, i.e. you can't go where you don't understand. unambiguously - hit the demo)))
come on ))))