122 and a big correction )))
Joking, yes, dear))))
But no one knows what will happen next, Rena, ask those dudes who were there thinking the same thing - "down a bit and we'll move on")
Oh, I forgot, no one but the Master.
Ilya, the kiwi is alive, it's not dead)))
Totally Vasya))))
don't erase it.
i sold expensive (on a future hai (more likely) or loe (less likely) - whatever, we'll see the ending later
don't erase it.
I bought it cheap, we'll see the ending later
Cheap is where, at 5633 or 5590? ))))
on your orange )))) let's wait - it's a start
by the way not bought but sold expensive - corrected already
on your orange ))) let's wait - it's the beginning of current
Here is a clear level on your euro - 2444.