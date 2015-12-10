FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 263

Ishim:
122 and a big correction )))
Oh, I forgot, no one but the Teacher
 
stranger:
Joking, yes, dear))))
I know what happens next (it's already happened) - you pile on with your sneaks - and then the neat, taped-up screens are in the boo )))))))))))))))
stranger:

But no one knows what will happen next, Rena, ask those dudes who were there thinking the same thing - "down a bit and we'll move on")

That was a long time ago and the trend there has changed.
 
stranger:
Oh, I forgot, no one but the Master.
Do you know what happens next? ))))))))) (just a sneak peek at W1))))))))))
 

Ilya, the kiwi is alive, it's not dead)))

stranger:

Totally Vasya))))

don't erase it.

i sold expensive (on a future hai (more likely) or loe (less likely) - whatever, we'll see the ending later

 
_new-rena:

don't erase it.

I bought it cheap, we'll see the ending later

Cheap is where, at 5633 or 5590? )))) If today, I'd be looking to buy 20pc lower.
stranger:
Cheap is where, at 5633 or 5590? ))))

on your orange )))) let's wait - it's a start

by the way not bought but sold expensive - corrected already

 
_new-rena:
on your orange ))) let's wait - it's the beginning of current
Here's a clear level on your euro - 2444.
stranger:
Here is a clear level on your euro - 2444.
also the beginning of the current. the steam train and the train are already on their way to the same target i indicated yesterday. landmark 16-30 msk, timetable so))))
