FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 239
Dummy, at 2436 and 34))))
Look up this morning's screenshot yourself, you're an adult now))))
i'm gonna go through your paperwork )))) you're trading on ninza? good for you!
Not on ninza, can't get used to it, there's a demo.
in 25 minutes the americans will show you their quarterly gdp and you'll rejoice))))
How about building a pyramid?
the quid, the yen, the eu, the pound...)
Well, you see, you know everything yourself, old already))))
The yen is down too, the quid is up)
Ilya, I also have a bad habit of not putting babeli in my pocket on time)))
That's why we hang out together.
The one without habits eats crayfish on the sea...
I'm guessing to the same place )))) (I'll show you the screenshot later)