FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 239

stranger:

Dummy, at 2436 and 34))))

Look up this morning's screenshot yourself, you're an adult now))))

i'll be going through your waste paper )))) you're trading on ninza? good for you!
 
Ishim:
Not on ninza, can't get used to it, there's a demo.

in 25 minutes the americans will show you their quarterly gdp and you'll rejoice))))

 

How about building a pyramid?


 
Ilij:

It's me, Ilya, who also has this bad habit of not putting bubbles in my pocket on time)))
 
stranger:

Not on ninza, can't get used to it, it's a demo.

In 25 minutes the americans will show you their quarterly gdp and you'll rejoice))))

the quid, the yen, the euro, the pound.)
 
Ishim:
Well, you see, you know everything yourself, old already))))

The yen is down too, the quid is up)

 
stranger:
That's why we hang out together.

The one without habits eats crayfish on the sea...

 
Ilij:

He who has no habits eats crayfish on the sea...

Yeah, yeah)))
 
stranger:

Yen is down too, the quid is up)

I'm guessing it's going somewhere, too. )))) (I'll show you the screenshot later)
 
Ishim:
Teacher, don't shuffle off later, people are waiting for a miracle now)
