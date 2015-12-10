Will the head of the National Bank go?

FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 674
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
how much now?
Dear Clients!
Due to lack of liquidity trading in USDRUB and EURRUB instruments is temporarily suspended.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
You can get more detailed information from the Customer Support Service from Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 22:00 (Moscow time) by phone:
+7 (495) 222-22-22;
8-800-800-800 (calls within Russia are free).
Regards,
Al
Source:
Date of publication: 16 December 2014
Dear Clients!
Due to lack of liquidity trading in USDRUB and EURRUB instruments is temporarily suspended.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
You can get more detailed information from the Customer Support Service from Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 22:00 (Moscow time) by phone:
+7 (495) 222-22-22;
8-800-800-800 (calls within Russia are free).
Regards,
Al
Source:
etc.)
Date of publication: 16 December 2014
Dear Clients!
Due to lack of liquidity trading in USDRUB and EURRUB instruments is temporarily suspended.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
You can get more detailed information from the Customer Support Service from Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 22:00 (Moscow time) by phone:
+7 (495) 222-22-22;
8-800-800-800 (calls within Russia are free).
Regards,
Al
Source:
Date of publication: 16 December 2014
Dear Clients!
Due to lack of liquidity trading in USDRUB and EURRUB instruments is temporarily suspended.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
You can get more detailed information from the Customer Support Service from Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 22:00 (Moscow time) by phone:
+7 (495) 222-22-22;
8-800-800-800 (calls within Russia are free).
Regards,
Al
Source:
Everyone is alive and well. What happened? ;)
cartoons )))) (demo - no roubles for you - we're out)
We don't need that kind of ruble))))) You are banned from trading)
We don't need such rubles)))))
there is no way there is no liquidity - the switch was just turned off - the kotirs are wiped))) ....
wild tide... everyone who was building up the bai could have been taken out... :-)