FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 385
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
nothing anymore...
He's OK, but I see the chiff will take a stop, I'll have to put a bylimit on 9683. But it will be tomorrow.
Yeah, yeah, yeah (I drew the eu at the weekend...)
Sorry (((.
Yeah, yeah, yeah (I drew the eu at the weekend...)
Great, do you think you can educate your children further? ))))
I told you everything - the conversation didn't work out (either they know everything or nothing).
and you put the euronz...
That's right.
The eura was written as a fait accompli...
and here for work...
What didn't work out? Why would you say that? We sat there with our mouths open and it didn't work.
What exactly haven't I said yet? (where the euro will go - both up and down)
Euro. You set out the doctrine)))))