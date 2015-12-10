FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 332
he moved in a long time ago (and I think he sees the trend - he can't take it - like in a mirror)
You yourself, Vasya, in the mirror, expect surprises in December.
Narcissism doesn't bore you yet, everyone around is a fool, am I the only one?
There are two of you, you and the professor, all looking for the grail.
Strange's strategy is based on support and resistance levels. These are the two horizontals. His stops are either above or below these levels. It seems fine, but it is not clear which of the 2 levels will be broken and which will not, because he does not consider the trend in his strategy and is sceptical about such a notion. But if he did, he would understand that a level that is trending will most probably be broken and a stop there is a failure in advance and must be at least a take.
Stops are used only because he trades with hands.
He trades correctly, respect and respect. And not by levels, but by zones, on D1 and higher the zone is seldom broken through at once, and if the high has not been broken through, let's go chop low
in the zone, the trend usually ends, it reverses
He takes the trend into account in his strategy, but when they buy right before strong resistance and salt before support, hoping for a breakthrough, he looks at such people as if they are sick. The euro goes down from 40, I will not buy there , but I will sell here, at supports. Of course, the shaman does not give a shit on the demo. I do not know what to do with them.
If you do not know what the price is, you may ask him for a deposit. What kind of a sick guy buys here? When at 87 the North said - buy, salted, everything is as usual.
He trades correctly, respect and respect. Not by levels but by zones, on D1 and higher the zone is seldom broken at the first try, and if the high is not broken we go to break the low
in the zone, the trend usually ends, it reverses
Quinto, what do the stars say for gold and silver? .....You're into Gunn-I noticed.
Your commission goes to market and you get a commission back ...) What good is your profit in your own deposit? Just look at the profitability of lots of other good things... just prepare them well and you can withdraw any account from drawdowns (help for example investor who decided to do some trading himself) .... I have one such traders account ... In short it was 2K to 300dolls and minus 180 more at the moment )))), so they want to withdraw it to its original state ....If you want to trade with a trader in this situation, you have to look at the current state...))) What I did first is at the level of 2385 opened all the lots and recorded a profit fixed in the village and the same loss on points (that is, not the lots but the balance) - the result is still negative, but the market is at a turning point and the lot has decreased - the margin has increased. I'll add lots again when the market breaks through the low, and so on, until the price reverses - then I'll buy.)
Well... Quinto, I wasn't expecting this.
The only good thing about lock is that you lose double spread at best. And the lock works in the following way - let's say you took a buy, and the sell sell has got the same disadvantage, which you will wait out. So the sell should have been opened after the buy. Mere truths though....
The third advantage is that the market is a lock. Having opened the lock, you're out of the game, they don't even pay attention to you as a trader. You are an assistant to the puppet in this case. And the puppet is also against you.
The physical meaning of lock is that one sold and the other bought, with the commission going to the market. Your loc from you has given that commission. What is the plus in your depo?
If, if.... It's just guessing with coffee grounds. And what does that have to do with the TF?
Paco, you do not work on the doll?