FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 629
Yes, and from the looks of it, the price will be wobbling well and for a long time, exhausting the bulls and bears alike
and considering the fact that oil will be getting cheaper, the canadian will be getting cheaper too, so i think that Audi will also die bravely (till about 0.7700)
If you buy it, yes) You can smoke up to 18.4 at least)
I will sincerely pity your depo...
Ilya, don't bullshit, come on - you sell, I buy and watch?)
Just sell and hold, get rich)))), not close after 10 pips)))
to 50, hopefully not without corrections)
It was only in 2008 without corrections, I went down to 38 figures at once, I hope it won't happen again))
and on corrections from strong levels it is easy to hit on the figure
The fact that I have not been able to get it at all, it was something that turned me off, Audi is not very good with corrections. I opened a non-swap account mainly because kiwi and audi will only be sold in the nearest future, swaps are too high there and there are not so many positive positions left.
Why would you say that?
these trades were already making profits on friday
and i sold this Loon a long time ago...
I won't be out of the money before the profit:
I'm not going to make a profit before then: