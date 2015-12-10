FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 602
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hello from fleabagger )))))))))
How much money?)))
I wasn't asking about points, why are you running around the field?) How much did you say on the sells?
Better take a bag of rubles and go to the shop for cigarettes, tomorrow you'll have to go with two bags)))))
I have never understood what difference how much money makes?
Whose fucking business is it?
one asshole said that he's so cool that he doesn't work for points, he works for money... and go on like parrots...
the more you make, the more money you make. The bigger the deposit, the more money you make... Von Zorich works with 0.1 lot and does not care... What difference does it make how much money?!
I have never understood what difference it makes how much money?
Whose fucking business is it?
One bullshit says that he is so cool that he does not work for points, but for money... and then he goes on like parrots...
the amount of money you make depends on the size of the deposit. The bigger the deposit, the more money you make... Von Zorich works with 0.1 lot and does not care... What difference does it make how much money?!
Finally, at the opening of the current hour, the prog confirmed the rise in audi ))))
try it, just take the daily levels
now the audi is almost at the daily plate
well before the start of this year
try it, just take the daily levels
now the audi is almost at the daily plate which started well before
long before the beginning of this year.
try it, just take the daily levels
now the audi is almost at the daily plate which started well before
long before the beginning of this year.
There's just a third day of buying around 8245 being stuffed in there. And if you mean this, it's not a very strong spot.
I never understood, what difference does it make how much money?
Whose fucking business is it?
One bullshit says that he is so cool that he does not work for points, but for money... and then he goes on like parrots...
the amount of money you make depends on the size of the deposit. The bigger the deposit, the more money you make... Von Zorich works with 0.1 lot and does not care... What difference does it make how much money?!
IRIP, not in the mood, or your deposit in rubles?
What's wrong? Why are you so aggressive?
Strange is bored and asks questions so he has something to talk about...
I'd like to talk too, but I'm writing a program, I don't have time...
Ilya, I do not understand, what are you fooling the elders? The moon is showing a picture of the fall, I do not look at it, I think it must have fallen well and I open it and...
and - what?
selling it....
The euro has worked off, the euro pound and the poundchief are left (I promised to show them).
We'll talk about the euro tonight.
and - what?
selling it....
the euro has worked off, the euro pound and the poundchief are left (i promised to take out the tees)
and we'll talk about the euro tonight