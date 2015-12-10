FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 566

New comment
 
The euro has surpassed the 68 rouble mark http://russian.rt.com/article/63772
​Евро превысил отметку в 68 рублей
​Евро превысил отметку в 68 рублей
  • 2014.12.10
  • russian.rt.com
Евро в ходе торгов на «Московской бирже» сегодня вечером впервые в истории превысил отметку в 68 рублей. К 18:38 мск евро достигал отметки 68,16 рубля. При этом доллар находился на уровне 54,78 рубля, что на 13 копеек ниже исторического максимума.
 
Brent oil price falls below $65 a barrel http://russian.rt.com/article/63770
 
stranger:
Well, do you get where the euro is going?)

they're screwing it up! a couple more trades and we're done. (test drive passed - diagonal holds)

 
Ishim:

they're screwing it up! a couple more trades and we're done. (test drive passed - diagonal holds)

You're in a hurry, Vasya) Tomorrow you'll be in a slump)
 
stranger:
You're in a hurry, Vasya) Tomorrow you'll be in a slump)

is this a forecast or a prediction? (I won't show you the statement - you can see all the drawdowns there by the way)

Dop. you're a fucking moron ((

 
stranger:
Well, have you figured out where the euro is going?)

get it

down...

 
Ilij:

in any case, the CUCCL has already sold out:


Yes Doll doesn't know what it is))))
 
stranger:
Yeah Doll doesn't know what it is))))

I'm a CUCKLE:

and I know what it is...

 

I'm guessing the ruble's in the "dick" shape. )


 
Ilij:

got it

down...

1...559560561562563564565566567568569570571572573...871
New comment