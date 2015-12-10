FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 306
Well, if I understand correctly, the account was credited on Monday with 366 p (the whole stack from Monday)
cool.
With your hands?
Yeah with my hands, took out all the owls, I can earn beer and chips, I'm taking everything off tomorrow.
From Monday we'll have a different account and a different approach.
If OPEC fails to cut production, oil prices could plunge to $70 per barrel, which would put pressure on commodity currencies," Lloyds Bank analysts said. This would put commodity currencies under pressure," Lloyds Bank analysts said.
"Oil could fall another $10 after OPEC's decision not to cut oil production quotas".
What are commodity currencies? =)
What pairs? What TFs?
How do you calculate the working lot?
You got a lot of nerve! Well done!
When the amount is small, it makes you less nervous, especially since I've been gambling on this account and I've been itching to get into everything.
On which pairs? On which TFs?
How do you calculate the working lot?
eurusd gbpusd usdcad usdjpy audusd #brent
On H4 I look at levels, on M5 I enter
0.01 to 0.05, no count
I use levels similar to Stranger's, but I close orders quickly
i tried the same way, no luck yet. i guess i cannot go faster than fast ))))
I should think it over.
Ilya showed me a system, I think I'll use it.
well that's good =)
mine is a bit more complicated... but in general, almost the same
levels are drawn by indicators, only. But in general, they are physical levels
The light green one is a trend from a larger TF.