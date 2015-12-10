FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 306

New comment
 
Spekul:

Well, if I understand correctly, the account was credited on Monday with 366 p (the whole stack from Monday)


cool.

With your hands?

 
IRIP:

cool.

With your hands?

Yeah with my hands, took out all the owls, I can earn beer and chips, I'm taking everything off tomorrow.

From Monday we'll have a different account and a different approach.

[Deleted]  
Spekul:

Yes with my hands, took out all the owls, beer and crisps can be earned, I'll take it all off tomorrow

From Monday there'll be a different account and a different approach.

You got a lot of nerve! Well done!
 
IRIP:

If OPEC fails to cut production, oil prices could plunge to $70 per barrel, which would put pressure on commodity currencies," Lloyds Bank analysts said. This would put commodity currencies under pressure," Lloyds Bank analysts said.
"Oil could fall another $10 after OPEC's decision not to cut oil production quotas".

What are commodity currencies? =)

aud, cad, nzd
 
Spekul:

Yeah with my hands, took all the owls out, beer and chips are good to go, I'm taking it all off tomorrow.

From Monday we'll have a different account and a different approach.

What pairs? What TFs?

How do you calculate the working lot?

 
_new-rena:
You got a lot of nerve! Well done!
When the amount is small and you are less nervous, especially since I never made any money in this account, and I was itching to go in
[Deleted]  
Spekul:
When the amount is small, it makes you less nervous, especially since I've been gambling on this account and I've been itching to get into everything.
Well, if you have a good eye, why not?
 
IRIP:

On which pairs? On which TFs?

How do you calculate the working lot?

eurusd gbpusd usdcad usdjpy audusd #brent

On H4 I look at levels, on M5 I enter

0.01 to 0.05, no count

I use levels similar to Stranger's, but I close orders quickly

[Deleted]  
Spekul:

eurusd gbpusd usdcad usdjpy #brent

On H4 I look at levels, on M5 I go in

0.01 to 0.05, no counting

i have a simple system, i use levels similar to Stranger's, but i close deals fast.

i tried the same way, no luck yet. i guess i cannot go faster than fast ))))

I should think it over.

Ilya showed me a system, I think I'll use it.

 
Spekul:

eurusd gbpusd usdcad usdjpy #brent

On H4 I look at levels, on M5 I go in

0.01 to 0.05, no counting

In general, the system is simple, by levels like Stranger's, but I close trades quickly

well that's good =)

mine is a bit more complicated... but in general, almost the same

levels are drawn by indicators, only. But in general, they are physical levels

The light green one is a trend from a larger TF.

1...299300301302303304305306307308309310311312313...871
New comment