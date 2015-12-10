FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 716
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The pound, or are you even off the acorns... ))))
you can buy the pound at 1.59 somewhere...
I can't see that far))))))
So are you on your way out to meet me?
I can't see that far))))))
That's it! - optimism for the new year!!! (european bonus - they'll take care of them later)
Thanks, Shaman, best wishes to you too)))
It's a little early.)
I can't see that far))))))
So are you on your way out to meet me?
Thank you, Shaman, you too))))
it's a little early.)
well listen to the scientists...
New Year's Eve is a little early, Vasya)))
you can't go to the Bahamas (((( (grow potatoes!)
Tahiti, Tahiti, we are well fed here too))))
Shaman, Koukel screwed me, out of 4 pound positions he took one, what are you complaining about????!!!!
How are the yen sales doing?)