FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 716

New comment
 
stranger:
The pound, or are you even off the acorns... ))))
you can buy the pound at 1.59 somewhere... (200pp less ((((()
 
Ishim:
you can buy the pound at 1.59 somewhere...

I can't see that far))))))

So are you on your way out to meet me?

 
stranger:
I can't see that far))))))
that's it! - optimism for the new year!!! (european bonus - they'll take care of them later)
 
Ishim:
That's it! - optimism for the new year!!! (european bonus - they'll take care of them later)

Thanks, Shaman, best wishes to you too)))

It's a little early.)

 
stranger:

I can't see that far))))))

So are you on your way out to meet me?

what am i supposed to do? New Year's Eve? It's early.
 
stranger:

Thank you, Shaman, you too))))

it's a little early.)

well listen to the scientists...
 
Ishim:
well listen to the scientists...
New Year's Eve is a little early, Vasya)))
 
stranger:
New Year's Eve is a little early, Vasya)))
no Bahamas for you (((( (grow potatoes!)
 
Ishim:
you can't go to the Bahamas (((( (grow potatoes!)

Tahiti, Tahiti, we are well fed here too))))

Shaman, Koukel screwed me, out of 4 pound positions he took one, what are you complaining about????!!!!

 
stranger:
How are the yen sales doing?)
1...709710711712713714715716717718719720721722723...871
New comment