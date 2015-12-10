FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 20
That's for sure...
By the way Ilya, also looked at this rail today............. don't you think it's a hoax?
stop to help us...
EURCHF
I don't know! I don't know! There's nothing to say without a long observation.
Well, the thing is, it won't do any good with pictures or asterisks. It'll just stand there like a stone.
Why is it jumping back and forth 10 pips? A scalper's paradise!
20 minutes and EUR/USD goes either to the stop or to the profit
Spread - 3. NU, show scalping from the guru)))) mainly read the news from the swiss banks and do....
The deposit's full of Sell EUR/USD.