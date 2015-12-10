FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 20

New comment
 
Ilij:

That's for sure...


By the way, Ilya, also looked at this rail today............. don't you think it's a cheat?
 
gnawingmarket:
By the way Ilya, also looked at this rail today............. don't you think it's a hoax?
stop to help us...
 
Ilij:
stop to help us...
I looked in the wrong place on the kiwi, it has 7680-90 support.
 
_new-rena:
EURCHF
I don't know! Without prolonged observation there is nothing to say.
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
I don't know! I don't know! There's nothing to say without a long observation.
The thing is, drawings and asterisks won't work on it. it will stand still and eat swap. you only need to read about it, the answer is there.
 
_new-rena:
Well, the thing is, it won't do any good with pictures or asterisks. It'll just stand there like a stone.
Well, why is it jumping back and forth 10 pips? A scalper's paradise!
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
Why is it jumping back and forth 10 pips? A scalper's paradise!
the spread is 3. well, show scalping from the guru)))) just read the news from the swiss banks all the time and that's it....
 

20 minutes and EUR/USD goes either to the stop or to the profit

 
_new-rena:
Spread - 3. NU, show scalping from the guru)))) mainly read the news from the swiss banks and do....
Depo is busy Sell EUR/USD.
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
The deposit's full of Sell EUR/USD.
you're a real junkie... don't get drunk in an hour or we'll lose you for 24 hours ))))
1...131415161718192021222324252627...871
New comment