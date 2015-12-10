FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 580

New comment
 
stranger:
He photoshopped it, never mind)))
I'm going to drop everything now... (or let's do it this way - spit for a thousand dollars - I'll give you the investor password!)
 
stranger:
Are you saying Teacher stole a few yen? )))))
Yeah, at the 86-85 level))
 
Ishim:
I'm going to drop everything now... (Or let's do it this way - spit for a thousand dollars - I give you the password!)
Joking)
 
stranger:
Joking)
 
kwinto:
well yeah at the 86-85 level))

swap pennies ))))))

 
stranger:

The Audi is looking very nice at 8520)

And the pound is 58 and a penny. Most likely to cover it there today. POSSIBLE.

Report:


 
Ilij:

report:


What, what happened to the pound? )
 
21april:
What, what happened to the pound? )

Every five minutes he goes down, then up)))

Ilya, I told you to bring the picture tonight.)

 
21april:
What, what happened to the pound? )

http://bankir.ru/novosti/s/etsb-obyavil-sroki-i-metodologiyu-provedeniya-operatsii-tltro-pervaya-sostoitsya-v-sentyabre-10080415/

surgery today))) in 45 minutes.

 
In the next series, about the euro)
1...573574575576577578579580581582583584585586587...871
New comment