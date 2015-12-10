FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 478
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
your signals will be gold in 6 months ))))
your signals will be golden in 6 months ))))
where's the text part? what's up?
Closed Trade P/L: 3 438.29 Floating P/L: -2 125.76 Margin: 38.54
Balance: 4 438.29 Equity: 2 312.53 Free Margin: 2 273.99
Details:
Yeah, well, I'm not an acknowledged genius ! (whatever)
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: 3 438.29 Floating P/L: -2 125.76 Margin: 38.54
Balance: 4 438.29 Equity: 2 312.53 Free Margin: 2 273.99
Details:
oooooooooo..... don't show this kind of stuff better.... it's so bad.....
you show me something nicer.
Yeah, well, I'm not an acknowledged genius! (whatever)
Says who?
it's so fucked up.....
You show me something nicer.
there is 130% as you can see ))))
Well, subtract the drawdown then...
I see it, yes, 130% plus Equity Depo.
Well, that's what I say - take the signals!!!
Well, subtract the drawdown, then...
And I see, yes, 130% plus in equity.
Well, that's what I'm saying - give me the signals!!!
there was a depletion test, on the "signalman" the test is 2 weeks old (((
2 weeks is already an argument!
there's already dough with one signal a year, let's say medium term...
can you do it?
we'll give your signals a free name if you want
On the other hand it's a good thing I taught Sensei to put stops where he would be now with his yen))))