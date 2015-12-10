FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 722
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
well as in the mirror )))), the specific question is where is the dolly? (I don't think anyone knows ))) )
add. by zen - if no one is reflected in the mirror then there is no one (mirror!)
well as in the mirror )))), the specific question is where is the dolly? (I don't think anyone knows ))) )
I, I, I say ... in Voronezh ...?
why the abyss (don't make it worse), any object - in practice is called concentration. (the explanation is verbose and incomprehensible in fact - your energy (visual - the same from there - a person spends 80% of energy on sight) will flow and back from the object to the eyes - the effect you will from the object see yourself looking, like that...)
I agree.
no of course (((( (not knowing this simple thing ... What perspective can there be - where HE is the master(((()
Drain the water, HE won't let it go)))
I read it myself ))) (practiced a little - didn't see it during, of course, but there was one spontaneous exit from my body I was driving and found myself behind me! - I'm done with that!)
At least it wasn't behind the car.
I agree.
Drain the water, HE won't let it go)))