FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 722

New comment
 
stranger:

well as in the mirror )))), the specific question is where is the dolly? (I don't think anyone knows ))) )

add. by zen - if no one is reflected in the mirror then there is no one (mirror!)

 
Ishim:
well as in the mirror )))), the specific question is where is the dolly? (I don't think anyone knows ))) )
I, I, I say... in Voronezh...?
 
stranger:
I, I, I say ... in Voronezh ...?
no of course (((( (not knowing this simple thing ... What prospects can there be - where HE is the master(((()
 
Ishim:
why the abyss (don't make it worse), any object - in practice is called concentration. (the explanation is verbose and incomprehensible in fact - your energy (visual - the same from there - a person spends 80% of energy on sight) will flow and back from the object to the eyes - the effect you will from the object see yourself looking, like that...)
I agree.
 
gnawingmarket:
I agree.
well, i've read it myself ))) (practiced a little - didn't see the time of course, but there was one spontaneous exit from my body I was driving and found myself behind me! - I'm done with that!)
 
Ishim:
no of course (((( (not knowing this simple thing ... What perspective can there be - where HE is the master(((()

Drain the water, HE won't let it go)))

 
Ishim:
I read it myself ))) (practiced a little - didn't see it during, of course, but there was one spontaneous exit from my body I was driving and found myself behind me! - I'm done with that!)
Good thing I wasn't behind the car.
 
stranger:
At least it wasn't behind the car.
You know, it wasn't a joke! (but it was a blink of an eye.... but I remembered my back ))))))
 
gnawingmarket:
I agree.
Only mixed with psychoanalysis, but the message is clear.
 
stranger:

Drain the water, HE won't let it go)))

so that's the difference between a stop and a TP, when the price goes below the order - you start working with luck, with luck )))), you do nothing, you just wait - the dummy is powerless here!
1...715716717718719720721722723724725726727728729...871
New comment