FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 17
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Well, you're not likely to bankrupt the states, they can print as much money as they want, so signal ))))) Isn't the ruble you...?
Fuck you!
Or have they invested in your pawn shop?
not yet...
not yet...
Weird, then why did the ruble fall?
I'm losing you more and more.
It's an odd system out there. The history is only stored for 8 weeks.
Withdrawal of the account is treated as a loss, which is shown on the chart.
Weird, then why did the ruble fall?
I'm having a busy day (I've dusted off my cent...)
As for the ruble, here is my forecast of 18,000
With all due respect to your position - it is possible if the cops and MPs are kicked off from the paltos and patykhatych to chiribas per month, which Mr. Putin will not allow to happen, being himself and organising a cover for his position. The USDRUR exchange rate is therefore - according to the forecast - per paltos.
The question is - if a pullback is possible, by how much? The Central Bank is currently conducting so-called intervention.... BOO-GA-GA-GA-GA.
Up myself, probably already soon, entering soon on all dough and shoulders.