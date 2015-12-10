FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 129

Speculator_:

The neighbour's distraction made a ruckus. Now put it on short and I'm off to dinner.

I'll even do that!

I do not like trailing in the terminal. This variant is more interesting:

If current profit is higher than specified in settings, move stop-loss to breakeven by specified number of pips from position price and enable trailing.

 
IRIP:
Now someone will probably notice on USDJPY two bars black and white on the hour, next to each other =)

Roadies, most likely...

They're drawing a zebra.

 
Speculator_:

I opened my demo, a test demo, don't look at the number of orders.

But!

Why did you sell?! It's already at the bottom! I've told you a hundred times, put it in place of the mcd.

Files:
Accelerator.mq4  4 kb
 
_new-rena:
OK, let's go.

Hi there!

Renchik, what does your signal say? Where?

Thanks!



I wrote here yesterday. I'm meditating on where to go next.
 
IRIP:

well the accelerator slowed down upwards, so you can sell it ))))
 
costy_:

I'm looking forward to it here

although there is no interest.

like ???? also 1.2350 ???? can't be .
Something about the transition to this forum makes it all add up.
 
tuma88:
Well the Accelerator slowed down upwards, so you could sell ))))

Accelerator DOWN

you couldn't sell downstairs.

especially on M1 =)

Downwards we should have closed the gulfs =)

 
I thought I made it look real.

 
Does it really matter?

I'm talking about other things.

 
Well, everyone's an artist in their own right. When I asked you how to trade? I'm showing my trade. It's more interesting that way. Even if just one person benefits from my information. That would be a big plus for me. But I do not impose my opinion on anyone.
