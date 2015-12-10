FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 730
They should be sent to the factory! (schoolboys come in - we're all schoolboy traders here)
Ilya, have you seen how mashka holds the price?)))
Teacher, your eureka is dead)
We must proceed from contemporary realities, as our esteemed president says))) In the USSR I was taught that money was the equivalent of labor, and then it turned out that money is just as much a commodity as anything else, and what's more with UNLIMITED stock trading it can literally be made out of thin air. So now the free-parasitic way of life is to my heart's content. I don't want to work for paper which is not the equivalent of the labour I have spent. If the country were to adopt either the gold standard or a two-circuit monetary system like Stalin's, then it would be a different reality. Right now the carrot is too shriveled to beckon ))))
Totally agree)))
But that's all lyrics, we still haven't thought of a title for the Masterpiece of the Teacher(
And HIM doesn't like it at all(.
I'll teach you, I will!
Look, the price has fallen under the mashka and that one won't let her up, and the other one is waiting for her down below. The bent, reddened tip of the top swing says it's strong and serious!!!
It's a trap!!!
A bent flushed tip is power!!!
The upper mashka has...
A bent reddened tip is power!!!
At the top end...
So. You watch the price trying to break it and it ain't doin' nothin')
will come to life, to 2167, catch...
It'll slam and come to life over there, but what happens to the Teacher...?
Nah, it's a bit formulaic.
Our teacher's a dreamer, we need something a little more sophisticated.))
"Me and my investors. Why we don't meet."
"Reducing the number of affluent citizens through pams."
Nah, it's a bit formulaic.
The teacher is a fantasist, we need something a little more sophisticated.)