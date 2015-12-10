FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 622
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's catching on after all.
you asked for it)))) in this thread - whatever you ask for, everything comes true))))
Rena, did you https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals put the signal here?
Nah, I don't sell signals. Why?
Nah, I don't sell signals. Why?
pound
audi
euro
It's catching on after all.
GOP?
143.9 is ironclad in this combination.
here's the pound on the hour: Iron profit at 5751
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page618
GOP ?
143.9 is ironclad in this combination.
here's the pound on the hour: Iron profit at 5751.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page618
Tell me what to do with the pound.)
Fuck, it's been shouting for a whole week that it's got a profit at 55 and now it's 5750)))
Resistance on the pound is just above 58, support is 5550.
Here's the top and bottom that Iripe was talking about.
Yes and the price is 5714 and you're talking about a profit at 5750. I don't get it))))
Tell me what to do with the pound.)
I showed you the buy and TP...
close the whole mess, buy a strong lot and make fun of me (a beggar) for a month.
I've shown you what to do with the pound...
If you don't like the pound, you can do the same here:
I showed you the buy and TP...
close the whole mess, buy a strong lot and make fun of me (a beggar) for a month.
fuck all the medium term and longs...
If you don't like the pound, you can do the same here:
I was buying the pound last week.)
And I'm kidding because it's time to start thinking about selling the pound, and you take a 35p buy profit))))
Buy your euro pound from 79 to 8360-70.
Buy your euro pound from 79 to 8360-70.
ok...
and the opinion about 10 guaranteed pips a day i voiced...