FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 606
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
and someone set traps in the field! (not you? no?)
Me, so there's less running around)
In less than two hours, there's a dance in the keys.
Me, so there's less running around)
In less than two hours at the klubi dance.
Fomki or nonki? (I don't know much, I have some PPI, English...)
Me, so there's less running around)
Less than 2 hours later in the klubi dance.
I of course opened the deal (dick sit) gave everyone a task! - Will not do until evening - sitting tea-cigarette, cigarette-chai )))))). There is no seriality - Which signal is stronger, when to wait for a moose((( - it popped on the noughties, as seen for nothing(((. We are waiting for more! (And the professor is a weirdo...)
Supp. canadian came - stop 20 pips ))))
Of course I opened a deal (the dick is sitting) I gave everyone a job! - They won't do it till the evening - I'm sitting down for tea-cigarette, cigarette-tea )))))). There is no seriality - Which signal is stronger, when to wait for a moose((( - it popped on the noughties, as seen for nothing(((. We are waiting for more! (And the professor is a weirdo...)
What should I do?
Lunya, you'd better buy it and don't bother.)
What am I supposed to do?
What should I do?
Lunya, you better buy it and don't push it.)
i wonder what the professor does in a slump? he fills up, of course. what does he do next...? does he pray or sing a hymn?
additional. by the way, a joke about the broker )))))))))
What should I do?
Lunya better buy one and don't push)
i wonder what the professor is doing in a slump? what does he do next...? is he praying or singing a hymn?
sorry. the broker joke )))))))))
additional canadian came - stop 20 pips ))))
opened another sell...