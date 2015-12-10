FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 606

New comment
 
Ishim:
and someone set traps in the field! (not you? no?)

Me, so there's less running around)

In less than two hours, there's a dance in the keys.

[Deleted]  
stranger:

Me, so there's less running around)

In less than two hours at the klubi dance.

Fomki or nonki? (I don't know much, I have some PPI, English...)

 
stranger:

Me, so there's less running around)

Less than 2 hours later in the klubi dance.

I of course opened the deal (dick sit) gave everyone a task! - Will not do until evening - sitting tea-cigarette, cigarette-chai )))))). There is no seriality - Which signal is stronger, when to wait for a moose((( - it popped on the noughties, as seen for nothing(((. We are waiting for more! (And the professor is a weirdo...)

Supp. canadian came - stop 20 pips ))))

 
Ishim:
Of course I opened a deal (the dick is sitting) I gave everyone a job! - They won't do it till the evening - I'm sitting down for tea-cigarette, cigarette-tea )))))). There is no seriality - Which signal is stronger, when to wait for a moose((( - it popped on the noughties, as seen for nothing(((. We are waiting for more! (And the professor is a weirdo...)

What should I do?

Lunya, you'd better buy it and don't bother.)

 
stranger:
What am I supposed to do?
go straight to tea )))))))))
 
stranger:

What should I do?

Lunya, you better buy it and don't push it.)

i wonder what the professor does in a slump? he fills up, of course. what does he do next...? does he pray or sing a hymn?

additional. by the way, a joke about the broker )))))))))

 
stranger:

What should I do?

Lunya better buy one and don't push)

The moon is a bird?! A nocturnal bird! - it's going to hoot at night.... (nah nah - an aquarium is enough)
 
Ishim:

i wonder what the professor is doing in a slump? what does he do next...? is he praying or singing a hymn?

sorry. the broker joke )))))))))

 
Ishim:

additional canadian came - stop 20 pips ))))

opened another sell...


[Deleted]  
The euro doesn't want to correct, but it should, you bastard...
1...599600601602603604605606607608609610611612613...871
New comment