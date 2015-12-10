FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 226

lactone:
KD is the best there is at all. Especially clusters and M5 are a perfect combination.

you're joking, sir)))) ninja + LT or ACME is the best

If you ask me, apart from Jigsaw + ninja or x-trader, you don't need anything else.

 
To each his own.

i like a clean chart)

 
GT788:
I've seen it all, it's not readable, and when you have to combine it with a schedule, phew.

So the point is that there's nothing to read.)

[Deleted]  
tuma88:
1.2454 sell orsell it right now ))))
Shit...I'm done with predictions...

Thanks !

+

the software is the same, but we should always have something in store ))))) soon we'll write using the latest suggestions )))

 
Hi, I can't find the picture, the idea is to set "volume should show not less than 100" in the indicator, when this or more volume appears it simply draws a price mark with the number of volume on a regular candlestick or bar chart, that's all, nothing else is needed.
 

Hello, everyone!

What's the Audi say?


[Deleted]  
StoIt trap, buylimit 8550.

It's better salted, of course. But it's a sin not to buy at this point. The stop is small. Why not?

 
Bicus:
StoIt trap, buylimit 8550
There the main support is at 8553, it would be too chic, I closed the sell on it, and the stop to buy is too big for me, 38 pips, a pullback will be possible, but I don't think they will give it.
