KD is the best there is at all. Especially clusters and M5 are a perfect combination.
you're joking, sir)))) ninja + LT or ACME is the best
If you ask me, apart from Jigsaw + ninja or x-trader, you don't need anything else.
you're joking, sir)))) ninja + LT or ACME is the best
If you ask me, you don't need anything else but Jigsaw + ninja or x-trader.
To each his own.
i like a clean chart)
I've seen it all, it's not readable, and when you have to combine it with a schedule, phew.
So the point is that there's nothing to read.)
1.2454 sell orsell it right now ))))
Shit...I'm done with predictions...
Thanks !
+
the software is the same, but we should always have something in store ))))) soon we'll write using the latest suggestions )))
Hi
I used to make three turkeys. One of them you can try and do a little modification for the weeks
Hello, everyone!
What's the Audi say?
the audi is resting. the sale ended overnight
the purchase is down to luck, as luck would have it.
Buy what we say) How come you were salting the kiwi right into support last week?
You've had it with your sticks.)
StoIt trap, buylimit 8550.
It's better salted, of course. But it's a sin not to buy at this point. The stop is small. Why not?
StoIt trap, buylimit 8550