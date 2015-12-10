FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 561
that's where everyone went =)
That's a good point, I was also testing the car at the time )))) And I had to change its parameters. It's all good to test - you just have to find the "end of run period"
Come on, is she getting through?
Like "game over"?
I'd love to continue the theme of an impenetrable mashka)
Of course there is a catch )))) The indicator occasionally (not very often) itself changes its period, adapting to the trend ))))) If you observe it together with parabolic, you can easily find entry points, stop levels and then trade long enough trends)))
Doesn't the parabolic change parameters "periodically"?
The unbreakable mashkas are available to anyone, but i'm afraid you're too old for this kind of youth trade ))))
i doubt there is anything out there ((( except for the demo of course.
Myth, pound?
Teacher, there's no one here)
Where are you looking at kotirs? How come we didn't go - we're shopping!))
Have you shopped for Euray?
Awesome!!! Yay!
