FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 561

New comment
 
Myth63:

that's where everyone went =)

Myth, hi. At least one normal person showed up.)
 
Ishim:
That's a good point, I was also testing the car at the time )))) And I had to change its parameters. It's all good to test - you just have to find the "end of run period"

Come on, is she getting through?

Like "game over"?

 
stranger:
I'd love to continue the theme of an impenetrable mashka)
An unbreakable mashka is available to anyone, but I'm afraid you're getting too old for this kind of youth trade ))))
 
artikul:
Of course there is a catch )))) The indicator occasionally (not very often) itself changes its period, adapting to the trend ))))) If you observe it together with parabolic, you can easily find entry points, stop levels and then trade long enough trends)))
Doesn't the parabolic change its parameters "periodically"?
 
stranger:

Come on, is she getting through?

Like "game over"?

Yeah, alas, it could be the end of a "profitable period". no well there are new parameters new period. (I have everything - everything is in the process theory)
 
Young:
Doesn't the parabolic change parameters "periodically"?
No ))) The point is - the wave period is calculated using parabolic and therefore the external parabolic should be the same as in the indicator code, and there are standard parameters by default )))
 
artikul:
The unbreakable mashkas are available to anyone, but i'm afraid you're too old for this kind of youth trade ))))
i doubt there's anything out there ((( except for the demo of course.
 
Ishim:
i doubt there is anything out there ((( except for the demo of course.

Myth, pound?

Teacher, there's no one here)

 
Ishim:
Where are you looking at kotirs? How come we didn't go - we're shopping!))

Have you shopped for Euray?

Awesome!!! Yay!

 
Ishim:
I doubt there's anything there ((( except for the demo of course.
Yes the set is not great - ninja, cluster-delta, volumetric bettor, picking stick and most valuable - the last will of Matroskin ))))
1...554555556557558559560561562563564565566567568...871
New comment