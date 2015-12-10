FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 246
The question is this.
What would happen if many, very many people started settling USDRUR? For a long time, persistently and in huge quantities? - In the limit, if all trading in this pair will settle? How will this affect the Russian economy? How will it affect the global economy?
And if all the traders of the world (hypothetically) start trading pairs against the dollar? - What will happen?
I have 500 farts on it, but sometimes I go to it for fun))
There's nothing else to play with ((( (no one else) (just kidding - everyone here is an ace - I still have a demo)
Sensei, are these two Speckles two or one? ))))
The point is that oil is falling in value again, that's where the quid is.
I always thought I was the only one
