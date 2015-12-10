FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 246

joo:

The question is this.

What would happen if many, very many people started settling USDRUR? For a long time, persistently and in huge quantities? - In the limit, if all trading in this pair will settle? How will this affect the Russian economy? How will it affect the global economy?

And if all the traders of the world (hypothetically) start trading pairs against the dollar? - What will happen?

Nothing, because you are not settling for nothing, but for someone. There are always as many buyers as sellers. If you have sold a kilo of potatoes in the market, someone will buy them from you and give you a kilo of carrots, so you stand there and exchange your potatoes for carrots, a kilo for a kilo, The demand for carrots has increased and so has the supply of potatoes, and then the demand has increased even more and it goes up by two kilos, the point is not how many sellers and buyers there are, but what is the demand for.
 
Spekul:
I have 500 farts on it, but sometimes I go to it for fun))
I have nothing else to dabble with ((( (no one else)(just kidding - everyone here is an ace - I still have a demo)
 
The bottom line is that oil is falling in value again, that's where it's up to the quid, which means it's good for the quid
 
Ishim:
Ishim:
and there's nothing else to play with ((( (no one) (just kidding - everyone here is an ace - I still have a demo)
so these 500 p. if a day can pass 8000 p.
stranger:
I always thought it was one.
 
Spekul:
The point is that oil is falling in value again, that's where the quid is.
The quid doesn't care if oil goes down or goes up.)
 
_new-rena:
I always thought I was the only one
So did I)))
 
stranger:
there's two of us, but we're like one in this bottomless market)))
 
stranger:
Two Two, old man, get to the point. Don't be silly or I'll get drunk on alcohol.
