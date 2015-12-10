FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 515
That's what I'm telling him. He seems to think so.
he wants to hide
Anything can be planned (no one forbids it). But the puppet has its own plans.
There's the old contingent who've been through everything, seen everything, etc. (discussions with them are pointless)
So what is the problem - set the height of this sub-value equal to zero.
ok. will ask, I'll give you a hint. or maybe it already is ))) thank you!
It's generally nice when a person wants to and understands himself.
Well, to become a guru, you need unshod louts. There's no way the old contingent falls for gurus.
ok. he'll ask, I'll give him a hint. or maybe he already does ))) thank you!
It's generally nice when a person wants to and understands for themselves.
Indicators come in two types - with and without a subwindow. If there is a subwindow, you cannot remove it.
The commands are as follows, located at the very beginning of the code (one of them) :
which one do you have? (the top one is an indicator in a subwindow)
I have an upper command, i.e. with a subwindow........
You need to set the subwindow height to zero. The subwindow will remain, but it just won't be visible.
you'll have a hard time with it, and that's it - you'll open yourself up to programming.
I advise to try it on the demo, having previously saved the original version of the indicator.
