that's it! the euro is sold! (2350 target)
Some people shouted that they don't give a shit, but 75 pips is already a bread)))
Tell me about it.
It is a standard scam: they take money from the trader for his training, and then they give this money for management, but with such conditions that you still owe it to them.
In the end, in the best case they will offer to work for the company as a manager.
We do not have a legal market, and such companies have nowhere to go.
listen! you went to the wrong door.... , with confirmation (state real) money at once, or a selection here 1000 rbl./try was! (question on giving out profits?), and learn... on the willing.
the drawdown was 55, (in general it could be a stop... okay, let's not get demagogic), if all goes well from the bottom 100p from the top 150. (not the fact the target can still go down - it depends on the fall - the key word here - how).
Don't poop here)))
Drop me a line and I'll take a look.
17% - that's a real bummer.
I feel like a worthy disciple of the great Gaidar at the Central Bank. He swore by his father, what will these do?
Are you serious!? What a laugh!!! I've been thinking about your posts all day and I'm laughing myself to tears.
rookies, as they say around here. made a martin-slivorrrr..... 100 by March-April is the most childish forecast, no less... but the traders will continue to be taken out in the black...
if i were them, i would just turn the spread upside down and i would not crash the banking system by changing the interest rate. just for a month or so i would pick my nose and i would get something like 45-47 by the end of the month.
And the rate would have been lowered a lot so that the swap would have become a pussy.