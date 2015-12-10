FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 677

New comment
 
Ishim:
that's it! the euro is sold! (2350 target)
Somebody was shouting upwards, but there's 75 pips already)))
 
stranger:
Some people shouted that they don't give a shit, but 75 pips is already a bread)))
slippage was 55, (in general, maybe even a stop may be ... well, let's not demagy), if all is well from the bottom 100 pips from the top 150. (not the fact the target can still go down - it depends on the drop - the key word here is how)
 
Ishim:
Tell me about it.

It is a standard scam: they take money from the trader for his training, and then they give this money for management, but with such conditions that you still owe it to them.

In the end, in the best case they will offer to work for the company as a manager.

We do not have a legal market, and such companies have nowhere to go.

 
Silent:

Astandard scam: they take money from the trader for his training, and then they give this money for management, but with such conditions that you still owe them money.

As a result, in the best case scenario they will offer to work for the company as a manager.

We do not have a legal market, and there is no place for such companies.

look! you went to the wrong door.... with confirmation (state real) money at once, or a withdrawal here is 1000 rubles! (the question of giving out profits?), and learn... on the willing.
 
Ishim:
listen! you went to the wrong door.... , with confirmation (state real) money at once, or a selection here 1000 rbl./try was! (question on giving out profits?), and learn... on the willing.
Throw it in your personal message, I'll take a look at it.
 
Ishim:
the drawdown was 55, (in general it could be a stop... okay, let's not get demagogic), if all goes well from the bottom 100p from the top 150. (not the fact the target can still go down - it depends on the fall - the key word here - how).
Don't poop here)))
 
Silent:

It is a standard scam: they take money from the trader for his training, and then they give this money for management, but with such conditions that you will still owe it.

In the end, in the best case scenario, they will offer to work for the company as a manager.

We do not have a legal market, and there is no place for such companies.

In St. Petersburg I looked at one (I lost the link). (and all of them have futures((( - no mt4 to connect!)
 
stranger:
Don't poop here)))
)))) 25.11 - 60 pips of slack was there. (WHY is there - or is there a choice?)
 
Silent:
Drop me a line and I'll take a look.
There's no link, alas(.
 
lactone:

17% - that's a real bummer.

I feel like a worthy disciple of the great Gaidar at the Central Bank. He swore by his father, what will these do?

Are you serious!? What a laugh!!! I've been thinking about your posts all day and I'm laughing myself to tears.

_new-rena:

rookies, as they say around here. made a martin-slivorrrr..... 100 by March-April is the most childish forecast, no less... but the traders will continue to be taken out in the black...

if i were them, i would just turn the spread upside down and i would not crash the banking system by changing the interest rate. just for a month or so i would pick my nose and i would get something like 45-47 by the end of the month.

And the rate would have been lowered a lot so that the swap would have become a pussy.

Especially about the spread!
1...670671672673674675676677678679680681682683684...871
New comment