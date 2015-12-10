FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 433
Irip, you think about it. Guess the direction or the price over a period of time. Which is harder? Answer yourself this question and draw conclusions.
there's a holding time of 40 seconds to 15 minutes, tops.
shot where do you think his target is?
I also closed the eur. 100pp stop.
Even if it's 1 second, can you see the future?
I think Evra's waiting for Sensei to buy))))
you mean a bigger one as well ?
Until he buys it will not go down))))
The screenshot shows from 2310, he shot it, it's weak, of course, but he knows best...
HE's mighty, the yen sold - will go up and the euro hasn't bought yet((((
Sensei, why are you so quiet?
