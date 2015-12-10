FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 753

New comment
 
Myth63:
I am still waiting for 5370 =) debt of the year =) may see 5290 (I would like to) I have 3 orders from 70+ for nothing =)
Why not 5270?
 
IRIP:
Irip, as Sensei says, there's no one there)
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Why not 5270?
357 1,5127
16 1,5172
8 1,5215
631 1,5257
20 1,5297
26 1,5335
226 1,5371
318 1,5404
153 1,5434
27 1,546
2 1,5484
165 1,5504
10 1,552
Pick any one=)
 
Myth63:
This one)

Where did you look?

[Deleted]  
stranger:

This one)

Where did you look?

It's already gone =) let's see how we pass 5430-5370 =) those may be left without money =) 5395 is still there but somehow it is doubtful it will be necessary to look at it to close the daily candle
 
You could have told me.)

Let's look at

[Deleted]  
41 1,5635
76 1,5649
43 1,5666
42 1,5686
1031 1,571
1211 1,5736
939 1,5766
967 1,58
917 1,5837
723 1,5877
661 1,5919
832 1,5963
303 1,6009
812 1,6057
440 1,6105
375 1,6153
331 1,6202
534 1,6252
306 1,6301
331 1,6351
534 1,6401
And this is if we hit the highs (5855 and 5940) and then we'll see
 
Let's see)

 

Support is strong for next week 5448 and 5410.

Tell me where you're looking)

[Deleted]  
Handle it, handle it =)
