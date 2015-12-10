FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 753
I am still waiting for 5370 =) debt of the year =) may see 5290 (I would like to) I have 3 orders from 70+ for nothing =)
Why not 5270?
This one)
Where did you look?
This one)
Where did you look?
There are no more there=) let's see how we will pass 5430-5370=) those may be left without money =) 5395 is still there but somehow it is doubtful it will be necessary to look at him to close the daily candle
You could have told me.)
Let's look at
Let's see)
Support is strong for next week 5448 and 5410.
Tell me where you're looking)