FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 862
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Rena, the terminal allows you to make (let's say) an animated wristwatch, on the principle of gif-expansion. I.e. some graphic elements of the terminal flicker or flash............. or even better - when the price or some preset parameters are reached, they start flashing or shimmering, fireworks, etc.
????
Life (fortunately) is not all about pragmatics................
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Questions from beginners
tol64, 2014.12.31 08:50
You can.
Damn, when you ask them to do a normal thing, silence, but when you ask them to do an animated mash-up, you're always welcome)))
What do you need to do? I'll take a note. )
of course you can
I've been doing this for a long time, so I can see if it works or if it's silent. The easiest thing is to change the colour.
Fireworks are more complicated, but you can do it too)))
Damn, when you ask them to do a normal thing, silence, but when you ask for an animation mashka, you're welcome)))
old boy, I only have these mash-ups... ))))
Let's do it after the New Year, it's time to start celebrating)
I'm not celebrating anyway. I'll just stick to my projects for now. )
old boy, I've only got these mashes... )))) choose any of them
There must be 2015! ))