Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing

gnawingmarket:

Rena, the terminal allows you to make (let's say) an animated wristwatch, on the principle of gif-expansion. I.e. some graphic elements of the terminal flicker or flash............. or even better - when the price or some preset parameters are reached, they start flashing or shimmering, fireworks, etc.

????

Life (fortunately) is not all about pragmatics................

tol64, 2014.12.31 08:50

You can.

  • The lines can be made flashing.
  • You can't put *.gif files in program resources, but you can put, for example, some *.bmp files with alpha channel and make animation from them.
  • Also look at drawing on canvas.
The speed of the animation can be set in the timer.


 
What do you need to do? I'll take note. )
 
Let's do it after the New Year, it's time to start celebrating)
 
_new-rena:

of course you can

I've been doing this for a long time, so I can see if it works or if it's silent. The easiest thing is to change the colour.

Fireworks are more complicated, but you can do it too)))

Great.
 
tol64:

Spb
 
old boy, I only have these mash-ups... ))))

 
I'm not celebrating anyway. I'll just stick to my projects for now. )

 
hammer_boy:

old boy, I've only got these mashes... )))) choose any of them

There must be 2015 of them! ))
 
That's the maximum allowable profit for you today )))
