FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 269

New comment
 
As Teacher would say, the yen is in short supply)))
 
_new-rena:
Not last week? What about the quid today?
So, the news on the pound is not so good, for the dollar wait at 16-30 Moscow time(unemployment, commodities.......)
[Deleted]  
Spekul:
I closed with a small surplus.
it's a start. the news is at 16-30 Moscow )))) For example, you have already failed ))))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
As the teacher would say, the yen is in short supply)))
So everyone buys it and so do I))))
 
_new-rena:
it's a start. the news is at 16-30 Moscow )))) For example, you have already failed ))))
i didn't lose anything and wanted to rest today but no, naughty hands
[Deleted]  
Spekul:
I haven't lost anything, but I wanted to rest today, but no, my hands are naughty.
i told you greedy )))) greed and nerves, if anything...
 
stranger:

Here's the file so you don't sweat it)

Thank you.
 
_new-rena:
I'm telling you, greedy )))) greed and nerves, if anything...
Yeah, well, I'm gonna sleep until 4:30.
[Deleted]  
Spekul:
Yeah, well, I'm gonna get some sleep till 4:30.
Okay. You can watch the card game later, if the players don't scatter.
 

So the carrots were stuffed in the bazaar to..... and now kilo to kilo and the demand for carrots is dropping)))

And Guru and Ahmet are picking oranges, weird....

1...262263264265266267268269270271272273274275276...871
New comment