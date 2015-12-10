FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 269
Not last week? What about the quid today?
I closed with a small surplus.
As the teacher would say, the yen is in short supply)))
it's a start. the news is at 16-30 Moscow )))) For example, you have already failed ))))
I haven't lost anything, but I wanted to rest today, but no, my hands are naughty.
Here's the file so you don't sweat it)
I'm telling you, greedy )))) greed and nerves, if anything...
Yeah, well, I'm gonna get some sleep till 4:30.
So the carrots were stuffed in the bazaar to..... and now kilo to kilo and the demand for carrots is dropping)))
And Guru and Ahmet are picking oranges, weird....