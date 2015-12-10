FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 348
It looks like EUR/USD is trying to reach the fibo line 1.24414 if it passes the line... In addition, a divergence pattern of Elliot is forming...
So 1.5 years of trading at current levels is weak?
OK, then another question - what is the point of looking at tomato prices 5 years ago, when these very tomatoes were rising at a furious rate of 50% a year? Well, gold hasn't swung back and forth like the other pairs in its history. They hovered at these levels for half a year and then moved on.
As for the pound - well, it depends on what time period to take. And anyway, as you have written before - "the support is not there any more, it has been steamed up and down several times". So, the shadows of candlesticks will be below 55 anyway.
and your wife, who buys them all the time, knows that five is cheap and should be bought)))
Elliott figure....
I don't know either (my process theory has an answer - there are no unanswered questions - although it is a fiction), in general it is high time (he) confirmed his rightness with crappy equity (even if on a demo)
A historical example is the creation of a theory of motion, a process. (why you don't succeed - because it's not your theory)
Rena, due to illiteracy and looking at the indicators, I have the impression that the crosses are derived from the exchange rates of national currencies, and not from an index of currency pairs.
I look, audusd 0.8444/usdcad 1.1434 = 0.74, when audcad in the terminal is 0.9657...............
So you're the one who's suffering because you're right or wrong, and I'm the one who 's selling. The professor is trying to make 700 bucks out of 70, but you, poor guy, do not have even that?)
More excuses and redistribution ))))
nah, at least 50 trades on one instrument, what not? (there is no equity and unlikely to appear)
No, where did it come from?
What's up with that?