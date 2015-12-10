FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 451

_new-rena:

You can easily cross the graph anywhere with a line at a 45 degree angle, have you ever thought about that?

Where arethe top lines - in the sky...

I specifically mentioned the last three. It walks from corner to corner like it's tethered.
Ishim:
tell everyone about happiness )))) (trader)
when are you going to sell it to me?
 
gip:
You only see part of it. There are many more of them, lines of the type that supposedly predict the price. The problem is, in spite of all that, it doesn't allow for prediction.

Yeah, right )))) Even before Strange proudly traded a BIG candle on the news, I was saying that nothing would happen until there was a new cloud below ))) You can admire it ))))

there's no forecast there. besides the 3 there's more. it's a few months' worth of hang-ups...
 
gip:

That's just the part you see. There are many more of them, lines of this type which supposedly predict the price. The problem is, in spite of all this, it does not allow for prediction.

For example, I can draw five levels on the chart, one of which price will touch within a pip. But which one of them I don't know.

I do not see them. I calculate them. And predicting these angles is quite possible.

The dotted blue one at the top is also a cloud?

if it's automatic, yeah, it's got something to do with it

 
Are there any proportions?
 
Ilij:

classic puppeteering...


(I wrote in the morning) Currencies were overbought (not to be confused with the pair) and, respectively, the pair is down, but with great volatility, as currencies have high potential.

And the pound and the kiwi are on different sides of the barricades - the kiwi was oversold in the morning:


about the proportions - he didn't tell you. how do you see them?
 
No, it's a level))) The level of 50% correction, as my grandfather bequeathed. May his memory be blessed. Wiped away a tear ))))
