FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 451
You can easily cross the graph anywhere with a line at a 45 degree angle, have you ever thought about that?
Where arethe top lines - in the sky...
tell everyone about happiness )))) (trader)
You only see part of it. There are many more of them, lines of the type that supposedly predict the price. The problem is, in spite of all that, it doesn't allow for prediction.
Yeah, right )))) Even before Strange proudly traded a BIG candle on the news, I was saying that nothing would happen until there was a new cloud below ))) You can admire it ))))
I specifically mentioned the last three. It's like she's tied up going from corner to corner.
For example, I can draw five levels on the chart, one of which price will touch within a pip. But which one of them I don't know.
I do not see them. I calculate them. And predicting these angles is quite possible.
The dotted blue one at the top is also a cloud?
if it's automatic, yeah, it's got something to do with it
there's no forecast there. apart from the 3 there's more. it's a few months' worth of hang-ups...
classic puppeteering...
(I wrote in the morning) Currencies were overbought (not to be confused with the pair) and, respectively, the pair is down, but with great volatility, as currencies have high potential.
And the pound and the kiwi are on different sides of the barricades - the kiwi was oversold in the morning:
Are there proportions?
If it's automatic, yes, there's something to it.