FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 816

costy_:
and 92, ..... I won't sell it, let it sit there without a shoulder.
The index? Why sell it, it will correct to 83.70 and go further up.
 
stranger:
Where have you been?)
Everywhere else, it's hard, but it's uphill.
 
it's been six months of buying the eu. at some point this has to end in success. i'm getting ready for a .21 turnaround
 
iIDLERr:
Everyone is getting ready, I will close this last sale below 21 and then I am unlikely to go into the sells.
 
costy_:
Kostya, tell me you're tired ))))))))))))
 
iIDLERr:
we've been buying the eu for six months. it has to end sometime. i'm getting ready to turn .21
and you tell me whether to buy or sell.
 
stranger:
no, there's more in the powderpuffs! ;)
 
costy_:
I'm an addict. (I meant the avatar) and whether to buy or sell is up to you.
I can't afford to write "orthodoxy, autocracy, nationality".)
 
iIDLERr:
It's weird, it comes up with crap. You can do it with a blank avatar too.
 

Closing. No more squeeze today. Fleeting all day in a bunch and no trade tomorrow.

