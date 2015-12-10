FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 331
it's not really a fact)
Well, gold collapsed there because the Chinese stopped buying it and wanted to give them a big pile of crap instead of gold -....
The Chinese are buying it secretly - have they built a Shanghai exchange for this purpose for nothing and are actually supplying it?
And Mother Russia has been buying it in horse-drawn portions.
the first statement is not a fact, or the second?
Silver is nicely pulled back on support like a bowstring.
....... but it's a bit early to buy in..... see until Wednesday for behaviour.
Quinto, what are the stars saying about gold and silver? ..... You're a Gunn fan - I noticed.
the first (for example, you opened a large position at 2385 by buy and you know that the market will go below 2357 (you have a 28-30 pips risk) and make a new low before February, but you don't know the amplitude of the market - globally it may hit 2650 before the low and then hit again low - in this case the lock and only the lock because reversals in the past determine future reversals - it means that for the low at the moment you have two timeframes early February and the worst events early August - at this time you can open the lock))
my last big lot was a $250 drawdown and $235 profit with 0.01 lot, which ended with me not being able to take a loss...
now more and more often i come to the conclusion that the best loss = 20p. with a takeprofit at least = SL*5 and ideally by *10
Strange's strategy is based on support and resistance levels. These are the two horizontals. His stops are either above or below these levels. It seems fine, but it is not clear which of the 2 levels will be broken and which will not, because he does not consider the trend in his strategy and is sceptical about such a notion. But if he did, he would understand that a level that is trending will most probably be broken and a stop there is a failure in advance and must be at least a take.
Stops are used by him because he trades hands.
He takes into account the trend in his strategy, but when they buy right before strong resistance and sell in front of support, hoping for a breakthrough, he looks at them as at the sick. The euro goes down from 40, I will not buy there, but I will sell here, at supports. Of course, the shaman does not give a shit on the demo. I do not know what to do with them.
If you do not know what the price is, you may ask him for a job. What kind of a sick guy buys here? When at 87 the North said - buy, salt, everything is as usual.