FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 235

New comment
 
Spekul:
Why the fuck did I go to Audi, I had a feeling I was gonna fuck it up?
Why did I close yesterday's sale on it?)
 
stranger:
Why did I close yesterday's sale on him?)
Yeah, we got played like kittens.
 
Spekul:
Yeah, we've been played like kittens.
Yeah, 81 took it, 20 gave it away.
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Why did I close yesterday's sale on it tell me)
yeah. sorry.... and in principle 30 pips - whatever, not by hand
 
stranger:
Yes, 81 taken, 20 given away.
good arithmetic))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Yeah, 81 took it, 20 gave it away.
bullshit, you can take a harrier. my ward just couldn't get in...
 
_new-rena:
yeah. sorry.... and in principle 30 pips - whatever, not by hand

We have to trade dead euros)

[Deleted]  
stranger:

We have to trade dead euros)

I've got a smaller target so far. Just below the dotted line somewhere.
 
_new-rena:
Well, I have a weaker target so far. Just below the dotted line somewhere.
That's where I have the halfway point, on the dotted line.
[Deleted]  
stranger:
That's where I have the halfway point, on the dotted line.
I meant the green one.
1...228229230231232233234235236237238239240241242...871
New comment