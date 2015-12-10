FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 235
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Why the fuck did I go to Audi, I had a feeling I was gonna fuck it up?
Why did I close yesterday's sale on him?)
Yeah, we've been played like kittens.
Why did I close yesterday's sale on it tell me)
Yes, 81 taken, 20 given away.
Yeah, 81 took it, 20 gave it away.
yeah. sorry.... and in principle 30 pips - whatever, not by hand
We have to trade dead euros)
We have to trade dead euros)
Well, I have a weaker target so far. Just below the dotted line somewhere.
That's where I have the halfway point, on the dotted line.