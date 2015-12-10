FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 708
Evra has entered the flea zone )))) Be careful what you wish for, they are harbingers of deeds )))
And the cunning Sensei wants to jump from the euro to 2380+))))) in secret...
it's probably going to be like this
I guess it would be like this.
How rude you are, Paco(((.
He's a teacher, he's allowed to do anything)))
Have you seen this misunderstanding, the Guru deal? )))) What is HE doing flailing around like this? )))))
signal e...
He was banned and never came back.
signal e...
I see, I see )))) I am tempted, but no, no more daisies ) )))
about that daisy I told and wrote and drew
but no, flea-bitten...
EURCAD M15
You draw me daisies only on the pound and audi, I don't care about the rest)))
From 2330 to 2360 or something... this is not even a flea, what are you trading I don't know.
I don't think Eidler's that touchy.