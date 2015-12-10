FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 708

artikul:
Evra has entered the flea zone )))) Be careful what you wish for, they are harbingers of deeds )))
Have you seen this misunderstanding, Guru deals? )))) What's HE doing flailing about like that? )))))
stranger:

And the cunning Sensei wants to jump from the euro to 2380+))))) in secret...

it's probably going to be like this

 
pako:

I guess it would be like this.

How rude you are, Paco(((.

He's a teacher, he's allowed to do anything)))

 
Not every trend can be stopped by a single glance, sometimes you have to act with your hands )))
 
signal e...


 
stranger:

He was banned and never came back.

And cunning Sensei wants to jump from euro to 2380+))))) in secret...

I don't think Eidler is so touchy
 
Ilij:

signal e...


I see, I see )))) The temptation is great, but no, no more daisies )))
 
about that daisy I told and wrote and drew

but no, flea-bitten...

EURCAD M15

 
You draw me daisies only on the pound and audi, I don't care about the rest)))

From 2330 to 2360 or something... this is not even a flea, what are you trading I don't know.

 
lactone:
I don't think Eidler's that touchy.
So maybe he hasn't been unbanished, it hasn't done any good.
