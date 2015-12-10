FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 628

rebound 8221 to 8205 at a profit of 8335...

ironclad!!!

 
Strange, I saw your post and mine about kotirs,

That's censorship, apparently!

It would have been nice if it was all business, no bullshit.

But we'll see...

 
stranger:

It's possible. But then it won't stop there, it will go down to 80.

Article, you do not need a program for that, I'm thinking why the buy on AUD was not closed in +)

The euro is holding.

You don't need it, I will need it )))) I do not see levels on a naked chart like you, I use gauges only ))))) The euro is holding, I have a document if anything )))).
 

To be clear, the support zone to 0.80 might bounce back, as in 2009


 
As for the business, think about where quotes came from if nothing was working, look at the exchange schedules, bids can be placed there a couple of hours before the opening and the movement begins, but now who and where from.

But the posts have disappeared, the big brother does not sleep))))

 
artikul:
You don't need it, but I will need it )))) I do not see levels on a bare chart like you, I only use gauges ))))) The euro is holding, I have a document too if anything ))))
Only he can do it all !!!!
 
Spekul:

To be clear, the support zone to 0.80 will probably bounce back, as in 2009


Support

 
USDCAD will enrich everyone!!!
 
Ilij:
USDCAD will enrich everyone!!!
If you buy it, yes) Up to 18.4 minimum you can smoke)
