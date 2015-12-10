FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 709

It's a good idea to stop a powerful trend with 0.01 lot and turn it in the right direction with 0.05 lot.

I would like to see some clear rules for beginners.

I can't join the creative process, really, ...........and the three of us will already look more like a dog pack than a creative team.

Not every trend can be stopped by one look, sometimes you have to act with your hands )))
Well, the euro dunno, but the pound is pulling at 5744.
 
Good afternoon! What happened to the ruble? Who does not have a blocked card with Sberbank? Or have they just blocked my card because of large sums .... Please check your card if anyone has Sber.
 
You draw me daisies only on the pound and the audi, I don't give a fuck about the rest)))


the pound, the pound...

for today:

on audi tomorrow you can say something definite.

preliminary buy:


 
Good afternoon! What happened to the ruble? Who does not have a blocked card with Sberbank? Me and everyone I know has a block.
So you're a smart girl, why did you take your money to some stranger's house?)
 
Maybe they didn't unboot him, they didn't do anything to help him.

You could create another nickname, if you wanted to. You have a lot of experience in this field since mt4))))

 
You could create another nickname, if you wanted to. You've had a lot of experience in this field since mt4)))

The last time I got banned there for practically nothing, I did not register.
 
a pound, that's a pound...

for today:

I can't say anything definite about the audi tomorrow.

preliminary buy:


On the pound specifically 5744, 5781, on the euro presumably 2382. Audi will have a smoke for now.

Maybe you are right about the yen, but I don't watch its insides, so I don't know.

 
On the pound specifically 5744, 5781, on the euro presumably 2382. Audi's gonna have to smoke for a while.

well, the ticks are so...

Why is everyone standing around listening to the GDP?

 
Well, tiki so...

What's everybody standing around listening to the GDP?

Oh, he's making speeches there, we should listen to him.)
