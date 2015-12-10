FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 709
It's a good idea to stop a powerful trend with 0.01 lot and turn it in the right direction with 0.05 lot.
I would like to see some clear rules for beginners.
I can't join the creative process, really, ...........and the three of us will already look more like a dog pack than a creative team.
......... in 1.5 hours I'll check it out..........
Not every trend can be stopped by one look, sometimes you have to act with your hands )))
You draw me daisies only on the pound and the audi, I don't give a fuck about the rest)))
Good afternoon! What happened to the ruble? Who does not have a blocked card with Sberbank? Me and everyone I know has a block.
Maybe they didn't unboot him, they didn't do anything to help him.
You could create another nickname, if you wanted to. You have a lot of experience in this field since mt4))))
You could create another nickname, if you wanted to. You've had a lot of experience in this field since mt4)))
On the pound specifically 5744, 5781, on the euro presumably 2382. Audi will have a smoke for now.
Maybe you are right about the yen, but I don't watch its insides, so I don't know.
well, the ticks are so...
Why is everyone standing around listening to the GDP?
