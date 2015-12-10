FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 199
If you're waiting for something, wait for the wind
That's how I wait...
1lot Val.pair search yourself- 1 week=$181.12-*4w*12mn=$8693.76
That's not a bad inflation... ;0()
And if you create your own pension fund for five years ... = only $43468.80 ... that's nothing ;0))
=====================
And if you go in with the mind - in the right place at the right time, rather than stupid ..., then these accruals can be a good bonus.
The problem with many traders here:
The problem with many traders here is the following: 1. not knowing how to wait and analyse:
2. many have come here for profits at once and now... ;0)) ;
3. many do not even understand what this market is based on and how it works, at least approximately;
......
P.S.: Swap is not a goal of trading, but just a nice addition to trading in the right direction ...
Good luck...
Why are you jumping to conclusions about everyone! I am just here for a chat. I know how to make money myself....
P.S. The answer to point two.
You do not know anything about themarket, you do not know anything about it. They draw the right conclusions for themselves.
P.S The answer to point three.
You wait for months and days. Read the posts carefully.
P.S The answer to the first point.
That's how I wait...
there is nothing to do on the forums at all.
And if you do, it's after you don't have any open positions. Otherwise the forum is a good place to get lost in your own thoughts.
That's the way things are in the demo.
Relaxing at my leisure.
Thanks !
That's how I wait...
here, so presumably we should be looking for entries to the sell. Right?
And in order to sell something you don't want, you have to buy something you don't want first. Right?!
So now, we can buy - and as soon as it arrives at its intended point of sale - SELL!
And to buy it, you have to convert it into beu.
That way, there's a no-risk sale
which will be covered in the event of a bai...
Bought
It's easier to go to the bathhouse than to give answers to questions.
