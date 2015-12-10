FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 351

stranger:

What is a national bank in the world's games? Zero.

And where are all the omnibus traders, have they gone to work? ))))

I opened and closed a bit, I just do not advertise it anymore.
 

I only sold the Eurofunt today, so I'll pass for now too.

And now the chif is in the boo as well, good for knocking the resistance on 9683.

The chiff is very seldom open for me. even though it tries to look like the eurik in the mirror, the levels are still weak.
Ilij:

all on the snapshots...

buy sticks on the hour, three entries to the sell on the plan: straight from the formation, from 50%, 161.8 retracement

TP 2398

2360

2300

the target for the eurik, which Strange announced last week, not on the screen, but in a later post, is exactly the same. time will tell if the target is lower.
 
Paco, hey, where are you sneaking around?)
 

how much is the pound on the pullback?


 
gnawingmarket:
You see, those present are confused by your super accurate 5-digit Fibo and reversal figure, because Elliott has wave theory............ and reversal is if you straighten your legs, bend at the waist and lean your elbows on the table, then raise your head high, turn it abruptly to the side, so you can see the back and then the horizontal line on the back will be a tangent of reversal figure........ actually, which you are referring to. Good luck.
Stranger trades this way and quite successfully!, but I can't yet (((( (just back from a business trip my lower back is aching(((()
 
stranger:

They don't care, they have their own games.)

And the shaman will have to sit out the new hang-ups)

That's all for now.
stranger:
Paco, hey, where are you?)
Hey, time's a little tight right now.
