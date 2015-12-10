FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 585

Ishim:
It's all right, I'm off...
Me too, I'm gonna go to sleep until tonight.
 
Yes, we should go for a walk, it's harvest night)))
 
stranger:

I'm giving up a doll with giblets.

he bought a long time ago, ditched the buyers, went into the buy to the take

and that's how the price always goes in the opposite direction


 
On the moon - Poloz approves! )
 

♪ on the moon the last splashes ♪

Whoever saddles up, gets a good ride...

 
Good thing you said, didn't know))) Got it lower.

Rena, did you get a hit on your footsteps there on audi?)

Just came in, and here at the klubi dance .

Dispersed the hell out of it))))

Wishing to sell a EuroAUD in droves every day for a month, as soon as ripe - no one, silence...

 
21april:
On the moon - Poloz approves! )
Who's he?)
 

*Poloz: No one should be surprised when the Fed raises rates )))))))))))))))))) - never

 
stranger:
Who is he?)

Head of the Bank of Canada

 
kwinto:

- never

the link to the registration leads, remove it, the ghost of a ban is behind this post :-)
