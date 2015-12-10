FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 96
That's it! I'm out of here, I failed, I embarrassed ((((( (I won't read any further) Happy trading to all!
Finally. We've been waiting for you. You're in the middle of a trade.))
Hi!
You didn't sell the ruble, did you? We don't know what to do with it...
now audi and company are in favour, it seems...
God, it's beautiful! Everything is moving in the right direction, the minesweeper is humming. Moon, the bastard, got me off the refill first. But I'm a stubborn guy, jumped in again.
)))
The eu woke up. Moved it to b.u. Let it go down now.
congratulations. boo - at home. why would it go lower?
Well, why wouldn't it fall? It won't, we'll close.
Yeah, I'm in. If it hadn't even jumped 100 farts, it would have upset the spectators again. Probably just the same thing but fast. That's beautiful! I can't help it, but it is!!!!
++++++++++++++++
Strange has replenished my balance ;)
Probably the best trade of the last few months. The drawdown was only 6 pips.