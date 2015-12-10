FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 813
So I have a faulty one, out of one? (((
It's all about believing ))))
Got it)
)))) the indicator for the long term? )))
and how many times have they crossed in the last 10 years?
I use it as a flea filter )))
On H1...
Been pushing them for 2 weeks, didn't get more than 2.
These things - they are from the daily analysis.
"Bullish or bearish takeover" and "Dark cloud veil/cloud clearance"
To adapt them to TFs of less than a day without additional conditions... unrealistic in my opinion.
cool tool. been looking at screenshots for days. really don't cross?
Crossed when the correction starts. Until the 16th they were below the price.
Silent, analysis of Japanese candles taken out of context gives only analysis)))